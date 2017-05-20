2018 three-star Quintin Wilson commits to Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats racked up another addition to their 2018 class on Sunday. Quintin Wilson, a three-star center from Cincinnati, Ohio, committed to the Wildcats to give head coach Mark Stoops his eighth player for next fall.
