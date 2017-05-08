2 Chainz is scheduled to appear at the 2017 Ubahn festival this September in downtown Cincinnati

Hip Hop festival to welcome Big Sean, Big Boi, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and more to its underground tunnel site this September Late last month, the initial performers for the 2017 edition of Ubahn festival were announced, showing the event is dedicated to continuing its growth and upwards trajectory in terms of booking high-level acts. Now in its sixth year, the event has also featured DJ and EDM artists in the past, but it's been skewing more and more towards a more dominant Hip Hop flavor, as evidenced by last year's fest and this year's early lineup announcement.

