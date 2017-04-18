Your Weekend To Do List

15 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Calling all Cincinnati foodies: CityBeat has partnered with area restaurants to put together memorable meals and one-of-a-kind dining experiences during Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week. Through Sunday, restaurants including Bistro Grace, Kaze OTR, Moerlein Lager House, Somm Wine Bar, The Golden Lamb, Metropole and many more will offer exclusive $35 three-course menus - just ask for the Restaurant Week menu.

