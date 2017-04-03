Woman shot in chest shows up at hospital overnight
An investigation is underway after a 27-year-old woman shot in the chest showed up at a hospital overnight, according to Cincinnati police. Police responded to multiple calls for shots fired in the area of President Drive and Williamsburg Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Heist (Oct '13)
|2 hr
|I am GROOT
|33
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|4 hr
|POPS
|6
|15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl...
|11 hr
|In da club
|9
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|11 hr
|In da club
|10
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|18 hr
|Pops
|3
|Cincinnati Reds in for another one
|Mon
|Embarrassed Reds fan
|1
|L.A. rapper remembers his humble Lebanon roots
|Apr 2
|mary
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC