Woman searching for cause of smoke dies in Ohio house fire

Authorities say a woman died in a fire at her southwest Ohio home after she and her husband went looking for the source of the initial smoke. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze early Tuesday morning in Centerville, roughly 45 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

