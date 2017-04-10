Woman accused of hitting teen with car to appear in court
A woman accused of intentionally hitting an 18-year-old with her car and dragging her during an argument is set to be arraigned on charges including murder in the teen's death. Twenty-year-old Briana Benson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
