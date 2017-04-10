Woman accused of hitting teen with car charged with murder
A prosecutor says a woman accused of intentionally hitting an 18-year-old with her car and dragging her during an argument in Cincinnati has been indicted on murder charges in the teen's death. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says 20-year-old Briana Benson also was indicted Monday on felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after a crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|6 hr
|POPS
|25
|SAM that works @ NEUROLOGY center
|9 hr
|Yo Mon Man
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Heist (Oct '13)
|12 hr
|Wow
|52
|Does anyone know a Michael Downey?
|Sun
|PigBuster13
|1
|Michael his name drives a blue honda accord (Oct '11)
|Sun
|PigBuster13
|14
|Sounds From the Sky?
|Sun
|Truth seeker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC