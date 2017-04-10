Woman accused of hitting teen with ca...

Woman accused of hitting teen with car charged with murder

A prosecutor says a woman accused of intentionally hitting an 18-year-old with her car and dragging her during an argument in Cincinnati has been indicted on murder charges in the teen's death. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says 20-year-old Briana Benson also was indicted Monday on felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after a crash.

