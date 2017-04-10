Witness who called 911 describes hit-and-run death of Madie Hart
A woman who said that she witnessed a deadly hit-and-run in downtown Cincinnati shared what she saw that night for the first time. Twenty-year-old Brianna Benson is facing several charges, including two counts of murder, for the death of 18-year-old Madie Hart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
