What's new at Taste of Cincinnati thi...

What's new at Taste of Cincinnati this year

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Cincinnati's largest culinary festival will offer lots of new flavors with a quarter of the restaurants participating being brand new to the event. Thirty-four restaurants and 18 food trucks will be serving up dishes at the holiday weekend event May 27-29.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 3 hr frank harris 180
Lets Make a Deal ? 16 hr Jake the Snake 12
FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!" 22 hr The O Riley Fact 7
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mon Make her wet 23
Easter Bunny Sightings Mon Kiwi 92
Loser Cranley! Apr 22 Krajomg 6
Hey pops! Apr 21 Kiwi 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC