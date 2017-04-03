Vivid - Contemporary Color'
Staged by David Byrne of Talking Heads, 2015 event and resultant film 'Contemporary Color' pairs the art of color guard with the work of contemporary musicians. Certain cultural activities speak to and represent regional or group-specific values.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl...
|5 hr
|In da club
|9
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|5 hr
|In da club
|10
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|12 hr
|Pops
|3
|Cincinnati Reds in for another one
|Mon
|Embarrassed Reds fan
|1
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|Sun
|Pops
|4
|L.A. rapper remembers his humble Lebanon roots
|Sun
|mary
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC