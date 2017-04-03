UK fans want to 'make Kentucky great again'
They're using social media to suggest building a wall around Louisville- and now, a t-shirt company is cashing in on Big Blue Nation's idea. It's in response to President Donald Trump's promise to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
