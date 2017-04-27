Two musical startups take root in Cincinnati Cincinnati Song Initiative and Cincinnati Soundbox are breaking new ground in classical music. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/04/27/two-musical-startups-take-root-cincinnati/100950036/ Cincinnati Song Initiative, which just ended its inaugural season, is shining a light on art song, an intimate genre for voice and piano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.