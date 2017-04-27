Two musical startups take root in Cin...

Two musical startups take root in Cincinnati

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Two musical startups take root in Cincinnati Cincinnati Song Initiative and Cincinnati Soundbox are breaking new ground in classical music. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/04/27/two-musical-startups-take-root-cincinnati/100950036/ Cincinnati Song Initiative, which just ended its inaugural season, is shining a light on art song, an intimate genre for voice and piano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ray Tensing Trial 55 min Judicial Concern 5
Review: Presidential Moving Services 1 hr Donnie Trepanier 184
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Ilg17 20,979
FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!" 23 hr One Womyn Riot 8
Loser Cranley! Thu Bobbie 7
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Wed Mariasmith28 25
Lets Make a Deal ? Tue Jake the Snake 12
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hamilton County was issued at April 28 at 11:44AM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC