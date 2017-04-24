Toy given to police officer as safety talisman gets to Ohio
Police in Ohio have received a stuffed toy given by a child to a Pennsylvania police officer to help keep him safe. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a stuffed moose called Mr. Moosey has become a traveling protection talisman sent to police and other first responder agencies around the country.
