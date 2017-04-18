Tom+Chee Unveils Flamin Hot Cheetos Grilled Cheese

Do you ever think to yourself: I wish there were more ways to get Flamin' Hot Cheetos into my mouth? If you do, you should work for Tom+Chee because everyone's favorite gourmet grilled cheese purveyor is putting crushed-up hot Cheetos on everything from donuts to melts. "We've taken the flavors and really infused them into our brand by taking our entire menu and letting customers add Cheetos Flamin' Hot crust to anything," he said in a recent press release.

