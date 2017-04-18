Tom+Chee Unveils Flamin Hot Cheetos G...

Tom+Chee Unveils Flamin Hot Cheetos Grilled Cheese

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Do you ever think to yourself: I wish there were more ways to get Flamin' Hot Cheetos into my mouth? If you do, you should work for Tom+Chee because everyone's favorite gourmet grilled cheese purveyor is putting crushed-up hot Cheetos on everything from donuts to melts. "We've taken the flavors and really infused them into our brand by taking our entire menu and letting customers add Cheetos Flamin' Hot crust to anything," he said in a recent press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joan Marie Korte 10 hr James Jr 1
Cody Muldoon 13 hr Band349 1
Review: Presidential Moving Services 14 hr Judge Whoppner 174
Easter Bunny Sightings 19 hr OneWomynRiot 53
USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!" 20 hr Happy white male 9
Bannon's Platform for the Alt-Right Wed One Womyn Riot 4
FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!" Wed One Womyn Riot 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC