The next generation of ceramic matrix...

The next generation of ceramic matrix composites

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Composites Technology

Cover Photo: As it finishes construction on the last two facilities in its vertically-integrated CMC supply chain, GE Aviation is already developing next-generation CMC components, such as turbine blades. SOURCE: GE Reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 min Kang Snake 20,948
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 2 hr OneWomynRiot 48
Rob Portman such a liar 2 hr OneWomynRiot 17
gop 2 hr OneWomynRiot 7
Nursing homes , Home Health jobs that DONT drug... 16 hr Wise Ol Man 2
SAM that works @ NEUROLOGY center 16 hr Cupid 6
Cranley Campaign Ads! 17 hr voter 28
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC