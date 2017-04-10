The Lil Pantry in Pleasant Ridge.

The Lil Pantry in Pleasant Ridge.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

"The Lil Pantries" are getting set to pop up all across Cincinnati. The metal cabinets are mini food pantries where residents can drop off food when they have extra or take some when they are in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Easter Bunny Sightings 3 hr resurrection 21
Michelle Gregg (May '16) 4 hr The Truth 48
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr xray45 20,958
gop 10 hr Liberals are nuts 15
Sabotage and Treason 10 hr Liberals are nuts 27
Loser Cranley! 11 hr Liberals are nuts 2
gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee 11 hr Liberals are nuts 4
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,343,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC