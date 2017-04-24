The Latest: Police say teen hit by er...

The Latest: Police say teen hit by errant hammer throw

WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A suburban Chicago police official says the college student who was killed during a hammer-throw event was struck by an errant throw during warmups as he stood off to the side of the field. Wheaton Police Deputy Chief Bill Murphy said Monday that 19-year-old Ethan Roser had volunteered at the meet and was going to mark the distances of the throws when he was struck in the head by the metal ball of the thrown hammer.

Cincinnati, OH

