Tempting great: Cincy Shakes' final show before big move

Tempting great: Cincy Shakes' final show before big move "The Tempest" opens April 28. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2p4j1pg Nicholas Rose stars as Prospero in Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's production of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," playing April 28- May 20. Rose is a founding member of the 24-year-old company. "The Tempest" is CSC's final production in the Race Street theater that has been its home since 1998.

