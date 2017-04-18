Teen accused of setting church fire to get rehab treatment
A 16-year-old boy accused of setting fire to a southwest Ohio church and vandalizing a gas station has been sent to a juvenile rehabilitation program. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the teen pleaded true - the equivalent of a guilty plea in adult court - to juvenile charges of arson and vandalism Tuesday.
