Teacher, coach in court for alleged sex crime with studentMan, 26, is ...
A Hamilton man facing felony charges for alleged sexual activity with a student while he was a Fairfield teacher will be in court today for a pre-trial hearing. Tyler Conrad, 26, of Victor Court in Hamilton, was indicted in November on two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony; sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor; and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|1 hr
|Jan Speier
|177
|Lets Make a Deal ?
|5 hr
|Scales of Justice
|1
|Joan Marie Korte
|20 hr
|James Jr
|1
|Cody Muldoon
|Thu
|Band349
|1
|Easter Bunny Sightings
|Thu
|OneWomynRiot
|53
|USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Thu
|Happy white male
|9
|Bannon's Platform for the Alt-Right
|Wed
|One Womyn Riot
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC