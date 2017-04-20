Teacher, coach in court for alleged sex crime with studentMan, 26, is ...

Teacher, coach in court for alleged s...

A Hamilton man facing felony charges for alleged sexual activity with a student while he was a Fairfield teacher will be in court today for a pre-trial hearing. Tyler Conrad, 26, of Victor Court in Hamilton, was indicted in November on two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony; sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor; and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.

