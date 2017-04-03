Student athlete injured jumping into makeshift pool in Oxford
A Wright State basketball player was injured jumping into a makeshift pool at a party Saturday night, according to Oxford police. Authorities say Ryan Custer dove into a pool made out of hay bails and tarp at a party near Miami University's Oxford campus and was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 min
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Heist (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|Wow
|52
|SAM that works @ NEUROLOGY center
|2 hr
|Chad
|3
|Does anyone know a Michael Downey?
|18 hr
|PigBuster13
|1
|Michael his name drives a blue honda accord (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|PigBuster13
|14
|Sounds From the Sky?
|21 hr
|Truth seeker
|3
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|23 hr
|voter
|22
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC