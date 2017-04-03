Student athlete injured jumping into ...

Student athlete injured jumping into makeshift pool in Oxford

A Wright State basketball player was injured jumping into a makeshift pool at a party Saturday night, according to Oxford police. Authorities say Ryan Custer dove into a pool made out of hay bails and tarp at a party near Miami University's Oxford campus and was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

