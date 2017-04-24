Stage Door: Mysteries, Magicians, Mormons and More

At the Cincinnati Playhouse, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery uses one of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's best-known mysteries, The Hound of the Baskervilles , as its starting point. But playwright Ken Ludwig has ramped up the theatricality of the tale by having it told by five actors - one as Holmes, another as Watson and three more in more than 40 additional roles.

