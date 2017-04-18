Stage Door: Lots of Performance Options - Some Free - This Weekend
And Know Theatre is giving Kara Lee Corthron's drama, Listen for the Light , its world premiere, starting tonight and continuing through May 13. Each one is worth checking out. But for a change of pace, how about some performances that are a bit below the radar and more affordable - some even free!a Let's start with Cincinnati Shakespeare's Project 38 Festival, another iteration of the company's arts education initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easter Bunny Sightings
|10 min
|lucky rabbits foot
|75
|Loser Cranley!
|1 hr
|Liberals love to ...
|4
|FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|22 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|3
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|22 hr
|jinx66699
|22
|Hey pops!
|Fri
|Kiwi
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Bannon's Platform for the Alt-Right
|Fri
|One Womyn Riot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC