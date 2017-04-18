Stage Door: Lots of Performance Optio...

Stage Door: Lots of Performance Options - Some Free - This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

And Know Theatre is giving Kara Lee Corthron's drama, Listen for the Light , its world premiere, starting tonight and continuing through May 13. Each one is worth checking out. But for a change of pace, how about some performances that are a bit below the radar and more affordable - some even free!a Let's start with Cincinnati Shakespeare's Project 38 Festival, another iteration of the company's arts education initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Easter Bunny Sightings 10 min lucky rabbits foot 75
Loser Cranley! 1 hr Liberals love to ... 4
FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!" 22 hr OneWomynRiot 3
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 22 hr jinx66699 22
Hey pops! Fri Kiwi 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Fitus T Bluster 20,971
Bannon's Platform for the Alt-Right Fri One Womyn Riot 5
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,633 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC