Spill It: Moonbow unchains powerhouse third album, 'War Bear'
Local Hard Rock quartet Moonbow celebrates new album release and Shake It Records gets The Tillers, The Dopamines, Frontier Folk Nebraska, Dawg Yawp and Wussy involved in its Record Store Day festivities Saturday. When is a supergroup allowed to drop the "super" prefix and stand on its own merits? It's a tough question to answer for two reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joan Marie Korte
|1 hr
|James Jr
|1
|Cody Muldoon
|4 hr
|Band349
|1
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|5 hr
|Judge Whoppner
|174
|Easter Bunny Sightings
|10 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|53
|USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|11 hr
|Happy white male
|9
|Bannon's Platform for the Alt-Right
|Wed
|One Womyn Riot
|4
|FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Wed
|One Womyn Riot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC