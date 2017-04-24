Sound Advice: The Damned with Bleache...

Sound Advice: The Damned with Bleached and Red Hot Rebellion

As far as Punk is concerned, there's The Damned and then there's everything after. The band's list of firsts reads like the genre's Book of Genesis: the first Punk single, "New Rose," recently cited by Kerrang! Magazine as the greatest Punk single of all time; the first full-length Punk album, Damned Damned Damned ; the first British Punk band to play in the U.S.; the first Punk band to consistently cover classic Rock/Pop artists ; the first Punk band to have an alter-ego side project ; the first Punk band to break up and reunite ; the first Goth Punk band; and the first active Punk band to celebrate its 40th anniversary, an event commemorated with a show at the Royal Albert Hall, holes and all.

