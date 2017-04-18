Sound Advice: PAWS with Smut
If you knew nothing about PAWS and heard them on the radio for the first time, you'd swear that the trio had some direct connection to the blustery Southern California Punk/Pop movement of the '90s. But all your oaths would be in vain because beyond fandom and influence, PAWS is about as far from California as a band can get, being a product of Scotland's vibrant music scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bannon's Platform for the Alt-Right
|1 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|4
|FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|2 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|1
|BillyBushMustGo. (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|18
|USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|2 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|8
|USA to Puzdin: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|2 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Rob Portman such a liar
|9 hr
|Robs Bosses are P...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC