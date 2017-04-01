'Shy' CCM grad comes out of her shell...

'Shy' CCM grad comes out of her shell in a big way

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

"As a kid, I was kind of dorky," admits Jennifer Bowles. "I went to ballet and was a very good student and was extraordinarily shy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News L.A. rapper remembers his humble Lebanon roots 38 min Chicken Fried Briar 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Toms river nj 20,941
Cranley Campaign Ads! 18 hr Voter 1
News 53 and Counting (Sep '07) Mar 30 POPS 4
Review: Presidential Moving Services Mar 30 Joshua little 146
News Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about... Mar 29 Yo Man 6
Metro Bus Hiring ! Mar 29 Politically Incor... 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC