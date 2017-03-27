Search continues for 2 sought in homicide of driver who hit boy, 4

The search is ongoing for two suspects accused of killing a motorist after he struck a child and stopped to check on him. Deonte Baber, 25, and Jamall Killings, 24, are wanted on murder charges in the March 24 shooting of Jamie Urton, 44. Urton, an employee for the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, hit the 4-year-old boy in the 2300 block of Kenton Street and stopped to check on him about lunchtime.

