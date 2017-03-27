Ron Boustead
Ron Boustead first emerged on the jazz scene in Cincinnati, Ohio in the early 1980s, where he recorded his initial solo LP, "First Light" with the Steve Schmidt trio for Mopro Records. It was a hard-swinging outing featuring lyrics Ron had written to solos and compositions by jazz greats like Chet Baker, Clare Fischer, Chick Corea and Freddy Hubbard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|16 hr
|Pops
|4
|L.A. rapper remembers his humble Lebanon roots
|23 hr
|mary
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|53 and Counting (Sep '07)
|Mar 30
|POPS
|4
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Mar 30
|Joshua little
|146
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|Mar 29
|Yo Man
|6
|Metro Bus Hiring !
|Mar 29
|Politically Incor...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC