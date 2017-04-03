Robert Redford movie to film in Bethel Tuesday
The Robert Redford film "The Old Man and the Gun" will shoot Tuesday at several locations in Bethel, village officials tell FOX19 NOW's media partner, Cincinnati Enquirer . THIS MORNING: I'm live in Bethel where the new #RobertRedford movie is filming today! Join us for a sneak-peek on @FOX19 Now! pic.twitter.com/M5zd4PzpfO The film is about an elderly bank robber who escaped from prison over a dozen times before moving to a retirement community, where he decides to spice things up with another heist, according to IMDb.
