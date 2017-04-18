Richardson outraises mayoral opponents

Richardson outraises mayoral opponents

Cincinnati's three mayoral candidates filed pre-primary campaign finance reports yesterday, giving the public a look at what those candidates will be working with in the final weeks before the May 2 primary and who is supporting their campaigns. Former University of Cincinnati board chair Rob Richardson Jr. had the largest haul, raking in $264, 512 since the beginning of the year.

