Review: Pops' 'Disney in Concert' a magical experience
Review: Cincinnati Pops' 'Disney in Concert: Tale As Old As Time' a magical experience Two attractions guaranteed to pack a theater: a new Disney animated film and a Disney-themed Pops show. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pgm5ye "Disney in Concert: Tale As Old As Time" is this weekend's offering from the Cincinnati Pops , and it's a hot ticket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Tensing Trial
|3 min
|Liberals are ugly
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|commenters
|20,985
|I-75 Bridge Rebuild ?
|7 hr
|Builder Bob
|2
|Loser Cranley!
|9 hr
|bobbie
|13
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|20 hr
|Jakd8524
|27
|FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|22 hr
|thomas j
|13
|[email protected] contemplates Freemasonry, for n...
|Apr 28
|John Cathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC