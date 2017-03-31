Review: Mozart's 'Idomeneo' a rare treat at CCM A striking new production of Mozart's early opera is playing in Patricia Corbett Theater at CCM Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2nJfj3n A superb cast of singers reigned over a striking new production of Mozart's opera "Idomeneo," which opened Thursday in Patricia Corbett Theater at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. It was hard to believe that the production was staged, designed and performed by CCM students, an impressive feat alone.

