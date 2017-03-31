Review: Mozart's 'Idomeneo' a rare treat at CCM
Review: Mozart's 'Idomeneo' a rare treat at CCM A striking new production of Mozart's early opera is playing in Patricia Corbett Theater at CCM Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2nJfj3n A superb cast of singers reigned over a striking new production of Mozart's opera "Idomeneo," which opened Thursday in Patricia Corbett Theater at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. It was hard to believe that the production was staged, designed and performed by CCM students, an impressive feat alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|6 min
|peeeeeee
|3
|L.A. rapper remembers his humble Lebanon roots
|4 hr
|mary
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|53 and Counting (Sep '07)
|Mar 30
|POPS
|4
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Mar 30
|Joshua little
|146
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|Mar 29
|Yo Man
|6
|Metro Bus Hiring !
|Mar 29
|Politically Incor...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC