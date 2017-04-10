Rev. Charles Tone, 80, Adair Co., KY/...

Rev. Charles Tone, 80, Adair Co., KY/Cincinnati, Ohio native

Rev. Charles Tone, 80, Adair Co., KY/Cincinnati, Ohio native He was a beloved and inspirational Adair Countian, a member of a highly regarded family. Rev. Tone was pastor at Glens Fork Church of the Nazarene and at Lands Chapel and Pine Grove Methodist Churches in Clinton County, KY.

