Rettsyndrome.org funds additional $775K of new research projects in Q1 2017
The International Rett Syndrome Foundation, now doing business as Rettsyndrome.org , announces the addition of six research projects to its Research Portfolio in the first quarter of 2017. A commitment of $775,000, through research grants, brings the largest non-governmental private funder of Rett research above the recently attained milestone of $40M research dollars to $41M.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Matter fiends for crack and posts kids fotos
|51 min
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Hugh nose
|49
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|New york
|20,962
|Cranley wants to hire more public union welfare!
|12 hr
|Liberals are coo coo
|3
|Easter Bunny Sightings
|17 hr
|Macie
|44
|Rob Portman such a liar
|Sun
|OneWomynRiot
|21
|Michelle Gregg (May '16)
|Sun
|The Truth
|48
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC