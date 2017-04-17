Rettsyndrome.org funds additional $77...

Rettsyndrome.org funds additional $775K of new research projects in Q1 2017

The International Rett Syndrome Foundation, now doing business as Rettsyndrome.org , announces the addition of six research projects to its Research Portfolio in the first quarter of 2017. A commitment of $775,000, through research grants, brings the largest non-governmental private funder of Rett research above the recently attained milestone of $40M research dollars to $41M.

