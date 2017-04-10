Prosecutor to release new details on shooting of motorist who hit child

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will release new details Thursday on the shooting of the driver who hit a child in Walnut Hills on March 24. Jamie Urton, an employee for the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, was killed after he was shot in the 2300 block of Kenton Street after he accidentally hit a 4-year old boy in the street with his car. Killings, the boy's father, pleaded not guilty to murder and felonious assault charges during a brief hearing in Hamilton County Municipal Court on April 5. He's being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $2.1 million bond .

