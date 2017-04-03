Prosecutor: Father of boy, 4, who was...

Prosecutor: Father of boy, 4, who was struck did not kill driver

14 hrs ago

On Thursday, Prosecutor Joe Deters said the father of the 4-year-old who was hit in Walnut Hills did not kill the driver. Killings, 24, the boy's father, pleaded not guilty to murder and felonious assault charges during a brief hearing in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

