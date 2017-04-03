Prosecutor: Father of boy, 4, who was struck did not kill driver
On Thursday, Prosecutor Joe Deters said the father of the 4-year-old who was hit in Walnut Hills did not kill the driver. Killings, 24, the boy's father, pleaded not guilty to murder and felonious assault charges during a brief hearing in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Heist (Oct '13)
|12 hr
|Snap On Tools
|45
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|14 hr
|john turner
|155
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|16 hr
|Poltically Speaking
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|Wed
|Doctor Feel Good
|11
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|Wed
|Kyboy
|4
|Grove Park Grille Chef Megan
|Wed
|queen B
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC