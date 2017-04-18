Pollen count at a new height for 2017 in Cincy 19 mins ago
This isn't good news for allergy sufferers -- tree pollen has reached a new height for the year, according to the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency. According to Christopher Harrison, monitoring coordinator for the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency, Tuesday morning's natural pollutant count was 1,683 for pollen -- very high -- and 1,157 for mold -- only moderate.
