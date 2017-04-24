Police searching for Western Hills Hobby Lobby theft suspects
Cincinnati Police are needing assistance in identifying four suspects accused of robbing a Western Hills Hobby Lobby on March 31. Police said the suspects loaded two carts full of merchandise and left the store, located in the 5000 block of Glencrossing Way, without paying.
