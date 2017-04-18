Police: Mobile robbery suspect fired 3 shots at clerk
Cincinnati police are searching for a female suspect who they say fired three shots at a gas station clerk during a robbery Wednesday morning. The woman pointed a gun at a clerk inside the Mobile gas station off Mitchell Avenue east of Interstate 75 just before 8:30 a.m., police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Rob Portman such a liar
|2 hr
|Robs Bosses are P...
|22
|Easter Bunny Sightings
|5 hr
|bunny
|52
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|luverbee_2002
|21
|Mike Matter fiends for crack and posts kids fotos
|Tue
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Hugh nose
|49
|Cranley wants to hire more public union welfare!
|Mon
|Liberals are coo coo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC