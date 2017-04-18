Police: Mobile robbery suspect fired ...

Police: Mobile robbery suspect fired 3 shots at clerk

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Cincinnati police are searching for a female suspect who they say fired three shots at a gas station clerk during a robbery Wednesday morning. The woman pointed a gun at a clerk inside the Mobile gas station off Mitchell Avenue east of Interstate 75 just before 8:30 a.m., police said.

