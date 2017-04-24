Police: Major heroin-fentanyl traffic...

Police: Major heroin-fentanyl trafficker arrested

A heroin-fentanyl trafficker who was arrested in March was receiving shipments of an opium derivative -- seven times stronger than morphine -- from Hong Kong, Cincinnati police announced Wednesday. Dominic Lindsey was arrested during a traffic stop on March 31 after officers recovered one pound of illegal narcotics including fentanyl, heroin and U-47700.

