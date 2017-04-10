Police ID 2 men killed in Winton Hills crash
Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on in the 5900 block of Center Hill Avenue early Monday, according to Cincinnati police. Thomas Pressley, 32, was operating a 2016 Toyota Camry westbound on Center Hill Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the road and struck a utility pole.
