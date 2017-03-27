Police: Dad wanted in fatal shooting of motorist who hit son
Authorities say the father of a 4-year-old boy hit by a car in Cincinnati is facing a murder charge in the death of the driver. WCPO-TV reports Friday that police are seeking Jamall Killings on charges of murder and felonious assault.
