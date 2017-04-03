Police: College Hill Elementary lockdown lifted after trespasser at school
College Hill Fundamental Academy is safe after a lockdown was placed after trespasser was reported at the school Tuesday, Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders reports.
