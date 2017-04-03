Police: College Hill Elementary lockd...

Police: College Hill Elementary lockdown lifted after trespasser at school

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

College Hill Fundamental Academy is safe after a lockdown was placed after trespasser was reported at the school Tuesday, Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Heist (Oct '13) 1 hr Dull endings 36
Cranley Campaign Ads! 5 hr voter 7
News 15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl... 22 hr In da club 9
News Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about... 22 hr In da club 10
News Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4... Tue Pops 3
Cincinnati Reds in for another one Mon Embarrassed Reds fan 1
News L.A. rapper remembers his humble Lebanon roots Apr 2 mary 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC