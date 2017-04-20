Police: Boxer Adrien Broner found in ...

Police: Boxer Adrien Broner found in shot-up SUV, arrested on warrant

11 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Professional boxer Adrien Broner was found in a vehicle riddled with bullets and arrested on an open OVI warrant overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

