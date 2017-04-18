Police: 7-10 rifle rounds fired at 2 vehicles, teen cut by shattered glass
Cincinnati police are investigating reports two to three male suspects fired several rounds at two vehicles carrying young children and teenagers overnight. A 16-year-old boy suffered a cut to his head from shattered glass of a broken windshield, according to police.
