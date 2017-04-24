Pit bull breaks away from chain, mauls man to death in Ohio

CINCINNATI - A pit bull apparently broke away from a chain and mauled a man to death early Tuesday as he screamed for help, Dayton police said.Police in the southwest Ohio city responded to a report of a man yelling, "Jesus, help me, help me!" at around 4:40 a.m. The 911 caller said the man was yelling at "the top of his lungs" amid the sounds of ... (more)

