Pit bull breaks away from chain, mauls man to death in Ohio

Read more: The Delaware Gazette

CINCINNATI - A pit bull apparently broke away from a chain and mauled a man to death early Tuesday as he screamed for help, Dayton police said.Police in the southwest Ohio city responded to a report of a man yelling, "Jesus, help me, help me!" at around 4:40 a.m. The 911 caller said the man was yelling at "the top of his lungs" amid the sounds of ... (more)

