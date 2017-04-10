Photos: A recap of African-American studies dept.a s historical tour through Ohio
Four MTSU professors and 14 students traveled to Ripley and Cincinnati, Ohio, to visit museums focused on the institution of slavery in the US this past weekend. After a five-hour drive, the two buses arrived at a two-story brick house right on the Ohio River that once belonged to John P. Parker, an African-American slave turned abolitionist.
