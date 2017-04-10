Ohio parents ask Trump to help son de...

Ohio parents ask Trump to help son detained in North Korea

The parents of an Ohio man detained in North Korea are pleading with the government to help secure their son's release. Otto Warmbier, 21, has been in North Korea since Jan. 22, 2016.

