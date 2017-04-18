Ohio high court wants to see full aut...

Ohio high court wants to see full autopsies from Rhoden family slayings

The Ohio Supreme Court wants to see unredacted autopsy reports from eight slayings in one family as justices consider media lawsuits seeking access to those full reports from the year-old, unsolved case. The court on Wednesday ordered the Pike County coroner to submit the reports within two weeks for justices to review outside of public view.

